Southfield Veteran's Village opens to serve those who have served

The Brief Veterans Day is just three weeks away, a time to thank and celebrate those who serve, and this grand opening is another special celebration. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides housing for about 90 veterans experiencing homelessness.



It was the grand opening of the Southfield Veteran's Village, transforming a Holiday Inn into housing for homeless veterans.

Tunnel to Towers opens village for homeless veterans

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Veterans Day is just three weeks away, a time to thank and celebrate those who serve, and this grand opening is another special celebration. The village gives an opportunity for people to help veterans who have fallen on hard times.

"You want your own space, they're going to have that, but they have a community center downstairs as well, and they have all the services on the first floor that they need," said Frank Siller.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides housing for about 90 veterans experiencing homelessness. However, it is not just a roof over their heads, as the Southfield Veteran's Village offers wrap-around services: financial, legal, and healthcare, including mental health help.

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Organizers say there are 40,000 veterans nationwide experiencing homelessness.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has veterans villages in Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas and Georgia.

More projects are already underway and the foundation say they are committed to eradicating veteran homelessness.

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