Police traffic stop of black driver leads to tasing, racism accusation
A traffic stop by police resulted in a driver being tased and charged in Southfield.
Black Santa Experience Dec. 22 in Southfield
A local group is giving kids an opportunity to see a santa who looks like them.
Two people killed in crash after attempted traffic stop
Two people were killed early Friday morning in an accident that happened after police tried to pull over one of the drivers.
Driver caught after leaving Southfield crash that killed 2 women: police
Police say they have a runaway driver in custody after a crash in Southfield killed two young women.
Boy found unresponsive in Southfield hotel pool
A child is fighting for his life after being found unresponsive in a Southfield pool this Memorial Day.
Two dead in murder-suicide had just finalized divorce: police
Police say a man and a woman were shot dead in a domestic situation that appears to be a murder-suicide.
42nd Annual Potters Market now - Dec. 3
The 42nd Annual Potters Market is happening now in Southfield.
Almost Home's 4th Annual Hound-O-Ween Dinner
O'Mara's Irish Pub is hosting the 4th Annual Hound-O-Ween Dinner, a special dinner with you and your dog.
Homecoming looks from Unique Lady Prom and Bridal in Southfield
We are right in the middle of homecoming season. Maurielle Lue takes us to Unique Lady Prom and Bridal in Southfield to show us some of their homecoming looks.
Hurricane relief fundraiser at Wing Hong Sept. 17
We've all seen the devastation in Texas and Florida from hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Many are wondering how the victims can be helped.
Riders raise money for autism in 13th Annual Ride for Autism
Saturday was a beautiful day for a bike ride and to cheer on the folks in the Ride for Autism Michigan.
13th Annual Ride for Autism Aug. 5
Since 2005, the Ride for Autism has raised $131,000 to help several organizations focused on children affected by autism.
13th Annual Ride for Autism Aug. 5
Since 2005, the Ride for Autism has raised $131,000 to help several organizations focused on children affected by autism.
My Brother's Keeper summer safety event for young kids
An important event to help teenage boys stay safe this summer is happening Saturday, June 10.
Southfield kicks off summer's Eat to the Beat
Southfield is kicking off its annual summer Eat to the Beat concert series.
4th Annual Dinner with Your Dog to benefit Almost Home
The 4th Annual Dinner with Your Dog to benefit Almost Home Never-Kill Animal Haven in Southfield is Sunday, May 21.
Police: Man arrested for lighting apartment fire with cigarette in mail room
A man has been arrested after an early-morning fire at an apartment complex in Southfield Monday morning.
Tenants injured in Southfield apartment fire
Residents of Regal Towers in Southfield were evacuated early Monday morning due to a fire.
Zoup! opens 100th location
Eric Ersher and Chef Christina Trecapelli from Zoup! join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Zoup! opens 100th location
Eric Ersher and Chef Christina Trecapelli from Zoup! join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.