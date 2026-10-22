Train hits vehicle on Merriman near Michigan Avenue in Wayne

Merriman is closed near Michigan Avenue after an Amtrak train struck a vehicle Thursday morning.

What we know:

SkyFOX is over the scene where debris from the vehicle is scattered while police and fire investigate.

The train tracks run across Merriman just south of Michigan Avenue.

Wayne police released a statement advising of the traffic closure.

"North and Southbound Merriman Road is closed at the railroad tracks south of Michigan Avenue due to a traffic accident until further notice," it said. "Please plan accordingly and seek alternate routes."

What we don't know:

The circumstances are not clear regarding the crash and it is not known if there were any injuries.

Stay with FOX 2 as information becomes available.

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