Man with cystic fibrosis fights to recover from double lung transplant
They lost one son to complications from cystic fibrosis - now their other son is in the hospital facing his own challenges because of the disease.
As demand rises, Wayne woman who delivers pet food to those on fixed incomes is seeking donations
Jackie Olweean has run Krissy's Pantry for two years. Run out of her spare bedroom, the good Samaritan delivers the pet food to low income families, seniors and disabled people. However with a rising reputation has come an increase in demand. Already running almost on donations from rescues and the community, she's in need of more supplies.
Grandmother shot inside her Detroit home during break-in
A grandmother was shot by intruders inside her Detroit home Monday night.
10,000 counselors and 150,000 clients with mental health issues could be impacted by new proposal
Licensed Professional Counselors maintain a vital role in helping people struggling with PTSD, anxiety, depression or other mental illnesses. However, many of those professionals are worried the scope of their work could be changed with a new proposal in Michigan's licensing department. They're asking residents to call state reps to curb the proposal
Progress made in UAW talks with GM as automaker loses $50M/day
As more than 50,000 UAW workers strike against General Motors, the Detroit automaker is losing $50 million each day, but there is some progress in talks but a deal is still not in place.
Ford releases plans to overhaul Dearborn campus
Ford Motor Company is announcing a major redesign for its research and engineering campus in Dearborn.
Griffin Claw Brewing releases banana stout beer, highlighting gorilla conservation at Detroit Zoo
Griffin Claw Brewing has released a commemorative beer to celebrate the Detroit Zoo's conservation work with gorillas in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It's called the Grauer's Grace and is considered a hearty banana stout.
Toddler bit by pitbull chained in neighbor's backyard
A 3-year-old was sent to the hospital after being bitten by a pitbull around 10 a.m. in the 20000 block of Patton Sunday.
Schoolcraft College teaches you to brew beer with the best in the business
Schoolcraft College opened its brewing program five years ago for prospective brewers like Pancy. Better known for its culinary program, the school has proven its quality as an established program to usher in the next era of beer makers in an increasingly crowded market, amassing quite the collection of accolades in the process.
Act of kindness: Purse stolen in 1957 found, returned to owner
In 1957 Dwight Eisenhower was president, gas was .31 cents a gallon and a woman named Margaret had her purse stolen in the Book Tower building in Detroit.
Michigans Most Wanted, Two killed in car on I-94 freeway
The mother of Dominique Brown join Fox 2 hoping to find answers to who's responsible.
Anonymous donation to church helps dozens of families in Highland Park
A Michigan man quietly helping out a nearby church became a blessing to more than 100 families in Highland Park.
Search continues for 3 suspects in downtown Detroit shooting
An 18-year-old remains in the hospital in stable condition following a shooting earlier this week in downtown Detroit.
Delray resident swaps homes for free ahead of new bridge build
A program in Detroit has one woman trading in her old home for a new one.
Michelle Obama surprises students in Detroit
Former first lady Michelle Obama made a special stop Tuesday in Detroit ahead of her book tour event.
Duggan announcing investment into Detroit neighborhoods
Detroit's revitalization won't be complete without major improvements to the neighborhoods.
Toddler dies in house fire in Hamtramck
Despite the heroic efforts of many, a toddler was killed in a house fire overnight in Hamtramck. One adult and another child were seriously hurt.
Topgolf opens first location in Michigan
The weather has turned cold on us once again, but golf fans have a new place to keep the game alive in metro Detroit.
Toddler dies in house fire in Hamtramck
A 2-year-old died in a house fire overnight in Hamtramck.
Good Neighbor exclusives at Shop, Sip and Stroll in Detroit
Big things continue to happen in downtown Detroit.