Schoolcraft College teaches you to brew beer with the best in the business

Schoolcraft College teaches you to brew beer with the best in the business

Schoolcraft College opened its brewing program five years ago for prospective brewers like Pancy. Better known for its culinary program, the school has proven its quality as an established program to usher in the next era of beer makers in an increasingly crowded market, amassing quite the collection of accolades in the process.