Trump exclusive in Michigan: Tariffs, Iran war and who could run in 2028

The Brief President Donald Trump was in Michigan on Sunday, Oct. 25, for a midterm election rally in Port Huron. Before taking the stage, he took a few minutes to speak with FOX 2’s Roop Raj.



President Donald Trump was in Michigan on Sunday, Oct. 25, for a midterm election rally in Port Huron.

Before taking the stage, he took a few minutes to speak with FOX 2’s Roop Raj about the tariff war with Canada, the war in Iran and how his approval rating has been faring.

Trump in Michigan

What they're saying:

Trump answered questions about timelines for the tariff deals being made with Canada and ending the war in Iran – both of which are impacting everyday prices for families and business owners in Michigan.

Trump said a tariff deal was in the works with Canada, and estimated it could be months, but also said it could be resolved before the election.

And he said the war in Iran wouldn’t be resolved until it was certain the country didn't have nuclear capabilities.

Trump said, with either deal, it was important to him to make a good deal regardless of how long it took.

"I’m going to make a great deal. I’m a longterm person; I’m not a short term person," he said.

Dig deeper:

When asked if the high prices trickling down from these two open deals could affect the way Michiganders vote in this election, Trump said he’d hope Americans think differently.

"If they’re great Americans they’re going to do what I’m doing (and think deeper about the issues that are causing high prices)," he said. "You want to see problems? You want to see not only energy problems but death problems? Let them have a nuclear weapon because they will use it. And, I have to do that first."

Full interview:

You can hear Roop’s full conversation with Trump in the video player above.

Meanwhile:

Trump is taking the stage in Port Huron. Click here to watch his speech live .

Port Huron rally

The backstory:

The president was in town to rally Michigan voters ahead of the midterm election, which is about a week away.

Republican candidates John James and Mike Rogers were also there and spoke.

Democrats rally in Detroit

Also:

Former President Barack Obama was also in town the same weekend, and rallied Democratic voters in Detroit the day before.

He spoke at Cass Tech on Saturday, Oct. 24, alongside Democratic candidates Abdul El-Sayed and Jocelyn Benson.

READ ORE: Early voting starts in Michigan Saturday as Obama visits Detroit, Trump in Port Huron

Early in-person voting begins

Meanwhile:

Early in-person voting began on Saturday, Oct. 24.

It’s available through the Sunday before the election, which is Nov. 1.

What you can do:

You can vote early by going to an early voting site that serves your community and check in with the poll workers, just like you do at your polling place on Election Day.

Note – your early voting location will likely be different from your local precinct on Election Day. To find your early voting site, click here .

What's next:

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.