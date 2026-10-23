Early voting starts in Michigan Saturday as Obama visits Detroit, Trump in Port Huron

The Brief This weekend is the beginning of early voting in Michigan as the Midterms come up. Obama is joining Democratic nominee for governor Jocelyn Benson and Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed on Oct. 24 Trump will speak at the McMorran Place Arena on Sunday, Oct. 25 in an effort to rally the base.



The 2026 Midterm Election is on the horizon and early voting is set to start this weekend. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump are heading to Michigan to campaign.

Early voting has been available since the presidential primary in 2024. Passed in 2022, the amendment gives voters the right to vote early and in person at early voting sites before statewide and federal elections.

The early voting period begins the second Saturday prior to Election Day, and ends the Sunday before an election.

That means here in Michigan, the early in-person voting period will begin Saturday, Oct. 24 and end Sunday, Nov. 1.

You can vote early by going to an early voting site that serves your community and checking in with the poll workers, just like you do at your polling place on Election Day.

Note – your early voting location will likely be different from your local precinct on Election Day. To find your early voting site, click here .

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 18: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th p Expand

Obama is joining Democratic nominee for governor Jocelyn Benson and Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed on Oct. 24 for a campaign appearance, announced One Team Michigan, on Monday.

The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Detroit with more details to be released 24 hours beforehand. Registration is underway on the One Team Michigan website.

Obama is getting more involved in the midterm elections, with additional campaign stops and advertisements expected to come in the closing weeks, according to The Associated Press.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 12: U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he departs the White House on October 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is headed to Ohio for a rally with Republican candidates with 22 days to go until th Expand

Trump will speak at the McMorran Place Arena on Sunday, Oct. 25, in an effort to rally the base.

It is the first presidential visit ever to Port Huron and to St. Clair County, according to the City of Port Huron.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. remarks begin.

The Trump 47 Committee – a fundraising combination of Trump's Save America committee, the Republican National Committee and other GOP organizations – released information about the event late last week.

What you can do:

Voters can check their voter registration status and look up their local clerk information at Michigan.gov/Vote .

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.