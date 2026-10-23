US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed goes 1-on-1 with Josh Landon

The Brief Democratic candidate for the US Senate spoke to Josh Landon for nearly 30 minutes. El-Sayed is in a razor-thin race with Republican Mike Rogers in a nationally watched race that could tilt control of the Senate. A political outsider who has not held office before, El-Sayed has served as director of both the Detroit and Wayne County health departments.



Josh Landon connected with the Democratic nominee, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, in Detroit’s Eastern Market before the debates in Michigan got underway.

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The first question Josh asks El-Sayed, is what is one of the biggest misconceptions about him?

Abdul El-Sayed: "I'm a doctor who rebuilt the health department in the city of Detroit. They're spending a hundred million already to try to paint me to be anything, but. And I, like you said, I just seek to be heard in the nuance of who I am. You know, you don't have to be a socialist. You don't have to be extreme to believe that people in this country deserve healthcare. You don't have to, it's not extreme to believe that we shouldn't be fighting stupid wars that they keep getting us into, telling us that they're not. You don't have to be extreme to believe that people should be able to afford their gas and groceries and corporations. That you shouldn't be able to buy politicians.

"And, you know, whatever they're going say about me on TV, just remember who's paying for those ads. It's the DTEs who are raising your rates faster in Michigan than in 46 other states. It's the Blue Crosses who raised your premiums 15% alone last year. It's the APACs who want to send your tax dollars abroad to do war and genocide and apartheid rather than to spend them here to build schools here.

"So, you now, I've been in public service in this community for a long time. People have known the work that I've done. Put glasses on kids, take on corporate polluters, eliminate medical debt. That's the work I've been about. That's what I want to champion in the United States Senate."

Dr. El-Sayed and Josh Landon spoke for about 30 minutes. To hear more, the unedited interview is in the video player below.

The other side:

FOX 2 has been in contact with the Mike Rogers campaign for the same kind of conversation.

He and his campaign team have expressed interest and we are waiting for them to confirm a date.

Stay with FOX 2 and we will keep you posted.

Early voting begins tomorrow.

Election Day is Nov. 3.