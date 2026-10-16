Watch: Mike Rogers, Garlin Gilchrist in convo with Roop Raj at CACC event

The Brief The Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual business luncheon today, Friday, Oct. 16. Guests of the luncheon are Mike Rogers and Garlin Gilchrist, who will hold political discussions moderated by FOX 2’s Roop Raj. Stream the event live or watch a replay with FOX 2.



On Friday, Oct. 16, Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and Michigan Democratic Secretary of State candidate Garlin Gilchrist will be in conversation with FOX 2’s Roop Raj at the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Luncheon.

You can watch the event live here, beginning at 12 p.m.

Candidate conversations

Big picture view:

Both candidates, Mike Rogers and Garlin Gilchrist, will discuss issues for Michigan voters and their visions for the state.

FOX 2’s Roop Raj will be moderating the conversations, with each candidate discussion happening one at a time.

This is a ticketed event that has sold out.

How to watch

The program, which is being held at the MotorCity Casino Hotel, begins at 12 p.m. FOX 2 will stream it live:

Replays will be available throughout Friday afternoon, streaming on FOX Local on FOX 2 Detroit Live.

Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce event

The backstory:

The Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce is a leading business organization serving more than 1,000 members across Michigan. The Chamber connects entrepreneurs, professionals, and organizations through networking, advocacy, and community engagement, helping members grow and succeed.

RELATED: Voting in Michigan: What to know ahead of November election

2026 election

What's next:

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Early in-person voting begins next weekend in Michigan, on Saturday, Oct. 24.