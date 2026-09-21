Voting in Michigan: What to know ahead of November election

The Brief Absentee ballots will begin going out to Michiganders this week. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Before then, you can still request an absentee ballot or register to vote online, by mail or in person.



The election is just six weeks away, and absentee ballots will begin going to voters in Michigan this week.

Here’s a timeline of what to know ahead of the election, and the different ways you can vote here in Michigan:

November election days to know

Timeline:

Here are the important dates to know ahead of the election:

Thursday, Sept. 24: 40 days before the election, absentee ballots are distributed

Monday, Oct. 19: Last day to register to vote by mail or online

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Voters may only register in-person at local clerk’s office

Saturday, Oct. 24 - Sunday, Nov. 1: Early voting period

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day

How do I register to vote?

Big picture view:

Michiganders have several options to register to vote ahead of Election Day:

Dig deeper:

Online: You’ll need your driver’s license number, Michigan state ID or the last four digits of your social security number.

By mail: If you cannot provide a driver’s license number, state ID or last four digits of your social security number, you can register by mail and check the box that says "I don’t have a valid Michigan-issued driver’s license or Michigan-issued state ID card, or a Social Security number."

You can then include a copy of a current and valid photo ID, paycheck stub, utility bill, bank statement, or government document that lists your name and address, according to the Secretary of State.

In-person: You’ll be asked for a photo ID. If you don’t have one, you can sign an affidavit and then register to vote. Additionally, you’ll be asked to provide proof of residency if you’re registering within 14 days of an election.

Timeline:

If there are 15+ days before an election, voters can register online, by mail or in person.

Within 14 days of an election, and on Election Day, voters may only register by visiting their local clerk’s office to register in person with proof of residency documentation.

What you can do:

Voters can check their voter registration status and look up their local clerk information at Michigan.gov/Vote .

How to vote by mail in Michigan

FILE - An official absentee ballot drop box in West Bloomfield from 2024. Getty Images

Big picture view:

All Michiganders have a right to vote by mail using an absentee ballot delivered to your home. You can only vote this way if you’ve requested a ballot.

Dig deeper:

The State of Michigan recommends requesting an absentee ballot at least 15 days before Election Day (which would be by Oct. 19) to ensure your application would go through and you'll get your ballot in the mail in time.

When submitting your request, you’re also able to put yourself on the permanent absentee ballot list so you don’t have to request a ballot every time.

Request a ballot online here . You can also request a ballot by mail or in person at your local clerk’s office.

Early voting in Michigan

The backstory:

Early voting has been available since the presidential primary in 2024. Passed in 2022, the amendment gives voters the right to vote early and in person at early voting sites before statewide and federal elections.

Timeline:

The early voting period begins the second Saturday prior to Election Day, and ends the Sunday before an election.

That means here in Michigan, the early voting period will begin Saturday, Oct. 24 and end Sunday, Nov. 1.

What you can do:

You can vote early by going to an early voting site that serves your community and check in with the poll workers, just like you do at your polling place on Election Day.

Note – your early voting location will likely be different from your local precinct on Election Day. To find your early voting site, visit mi.gov/vote and click on your voter information.

Dig deeper:

You can also vote early by requesting an absentee ballot and submitting it prior to Election Day by mail, in person at your local clerk’s office or by drop box.

What’s on my ballot?

Big picture view:

No matter where you live, all Michiganders will have a say in their pick for:

Michigan governor

Michigan Secretary of State

Michigan Attorney General

Congressional U.S. Senator

Districts will also be voting on state senators and representatives in Congress, and two statewide proposals. In metro Detroit, we’re also voting on zoo and museum millages.

What you can do:

See a sample of what’s on your ballot here . You just need to input your county, city and voting precinct.

And stay with FOX 2 for more election coverage and breakdowns of what we'll be voting for.