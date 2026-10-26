The Brief 15 people were arrested for shoplifting in a police operation blitz in Genesee County. Flint Township police coordinated a task force that involved nearby retailers communicating when merchandise was stolen. Among the items stolen were luxury North Face jackets.



Flint police say they busted 15 suspects accused of shoplifting in and around Genesee County in a law enforcement blitz targeting people suspected of robbing stores in Michigan.

Many of those in custody had warrants for felonies, Flint Township police said on social media.

They made the arrests with the help of "surveillance, targeted enforcement, and a zero-tolerance approach," according to the department.

15 Shoplifting arrests

What we know:

A Shoplifting Task Force made up of undercover police officers and retail shops in the area coordinated a "shoplifting blitz" on Oct. 23.

Officers were positioned to make arrests as the thefts occurred, Flint Township police said on Facebook this weekend.

"The result: 15 arrests for retail theft offenses, including several individuals with outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants. Stolen merchandise was also recovered and returned to the retailers."

In one case, the task force received information from staff at Birch Run about the theft of North Face jackets.

Police located the suspect's vehicle and communicated with the Genesee County Sheriff's office to coordinate a traffic stop. During the stop, two people were arrested and the stolen merchandise was returned.

More evidence and money was also collected.

What they're saying:

"Why does this matter? When businesses are repeatedly targeted by thieves, the costs don't simply disappear. Retailers absorb losses, security expenses increase, prices can rise, and businesses may eventually reconsider whether it's worth staying open. Our Shoplifting Task Force works to disrupt that cycle through proactive enforcement, coordinated shoplifting blitzes, and strong partnerships with retail loss prevention teams and the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

"We want businesses to succeed here, not become easy targets for thieves. If you steal from our retailers, expect to be held accountable."