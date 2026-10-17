Child hit, killed by two vehicles on Detroit's west side

Detroit police said that a child was walking in the area of Coyle Avenue and Puritan Street on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon when they were struck by two different vehicles and killed. The drivers of both cars stayed at the scene and are cooperating.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said that a child was walking in the area of Coyle Avenue and Puritan Street on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon when they were struck by two different vehicles and killed.
The drivers of both cars stayed at the scene and are cooperating.