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Child hit, killed by two vehicles on Detroit's west side

By Dave Herndon
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit
Published October 17, 2026 6:34 PM EDT
Published October 17, 2026 6:34 PM EDT
Young child hit by 2 vehicles and killed on Detroit's west side
Young child hit by 2 vehicles and killed on Detroit's west side

Young child hit by 2 vehicles and killed on Detroit's west side

Detroit police said that a child was walking in the area of Coyle Avenue and Puritan Street on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon when they were struck by two different vehicles and killed.  The drivers of both cars stayed at the scene and are cooperating. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said that a child was walking in the area of Coyle Avenue and Puritan Street on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon when they were struck by two different vehicles and killed. 


The drivers of both cars stayed at the scene and are cooperating. 

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