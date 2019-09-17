Allen Park man gets double lung transplant as family grateful for organ donation
An Allen Park man battling cystic fibrosis his entire life, received a double lung transplant.
Woman arrested for stabbing at Brighton laundromat
Brighton police say that the woman stabbed two people and attempted to stab a third at the Tubs & Tumblers Coin Laundry near W. Grand River and Cross Street.
Preparing your pet for a new baby
Bringing home a new baby is exciting for you and your family - but it can be confusing and even a little scary for your dog.
Teen suspects wanted for shooting grandmother inside Detroit home
A devastating phone call about her own mother, 50-year-old Marilyn Taylor delivered by one of Ashley's kids.
Ex-Macomb Twp teacher gets probation for abusing students with autism
A former Macomb County teacher who abused students with special needs will not spend a day in jail.
Edcor sets up plans for employees to pay down college debt
Do you think your employer would help you pay off your student loans? It may seem like a pipe dream for those of us with thousands of dollars in debt, but a Michigan company is hoping to help make that happen.
GM factories idle on day two of UAW strike
As more than 50,000 UAW workers strike against General Motors, the Detroit automaker is losing $50 million each day, but there is some progress in talks but a deal is still not in place.
2 stabbed at Brighton laundromat by woman with knife
Two people were stabbed by a woman in an attack at a Brighton laundromat Tuesday.
Ford releases plans to overhaul Dearborn campus
Ford Motor Company is announcing a major redesign for its research and engineering campus in Dearborn.
Intoxicated woman arrested after biting friend's face, part of ear off in attempted sexual assault
A woman has been arrested after police say she bit her friend's face and ear during an attempted sexual assault.
Many US women say first sexual experience was forced in teens
The first sexual experience for 1 in 16 U.S. women was forced or coerced intercourse in their early teens, encounters that for some may have had lasting health repercussions, a study suggests.
Remains of missing mother and four children found in Georgia
After finding the body of the missing mother, deputies believe they have found the remains of four missing Florida children.