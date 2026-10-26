Dearborn Heights police investigate attempted jewelry store break-in
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a group of suspects who attempted to break into a jewelry store on Ford Road early Monday morning.
What we know:
Three to four suspects wearing masks tried to break into Zu & Co. in Dearborn Heights.
They arrived in a Dodge Durango and pickup truck. A window was broken but the store's owner says they never made it inside.
Police say they took off in a Durango, which was later found abandoned near I-94 and I-75.
A pickup truck was also towed from the scene.
What we don't know:
Information about the suspects have not been released as the investigation continues.
Security video images have not been released yet.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.
The Source: Information for this report is from FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel who was at the scene and spoke to the owner.