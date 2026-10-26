Dearborn Heights police investigate attempted jewelry store break-in

The Brief A Dearborn Heights jewelry store break-in attempt took place this morning. The store Zu & Co. had a broken window, but the owner says the suspects never got inside.



Police are looking for a group of suspects who attempted to break into a jewelry store on Ford Road early Monday morning.

What we know:

Three to four suspects wearing masks tried to break into Zu & Co. in Dearborn Heights.

They arrived in a Dodge Durango and pickup truck. A window was broken but the store's owner says they never made it inside.

Police say they took off in a Durango, which was later found abandoned near I-94 and I-75.

A pickup truck was also towed from the scene.

What we don't know:

Information about the suspects have not been released as the investigation continues.

Security video images have not been released yet.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.