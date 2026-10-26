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Dearborn Heights police investigate attempted jewelry store break-in

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 26, 2026 7:48 AM EDT
Published October 26, 2026 7:48 AM EDT
Attempted early morning break-in at jewelry store in Dearborn Heights
Attempted early morning break-in at jewelry store in Dearborn Heights

Attempted early morning break-in at jewelry store in Dearborn Heights

Police were at the scene of an attempted break-in Monday morning in Dearborn Heights. 

The Brief

    • A Dearborn Heights jewelry store break-in attempt took place this morning.
    • The store Zu & Co. had a broken window, but the owner says the suspects never got inside.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a group of suspects who attempted to break into a jewelry store on Ford Road early Monday morning.

What we know:

Three to four suspects wearing masks tried to break into Zu & Co. in Dearborn Heights.

They arrived in a Dodge Durango and pickup truck. A window was broken but the store's owner says they never made it inside.

Police say they took off in a Durango, which was later found abandoned near I-94 and I-75. 

A pickup truck was also towed from the scene. 

What we don't know:

Information about the suspects have not been released as the investigation continues.

Security video images have not been released yet.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 

The Source: Information for this report is from FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel who was at the scene and spoke to the owner.

Crime and Public SafetyDearborn Heights