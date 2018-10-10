Dearborn Heights man charged with ethnic intimidation
A Dearborn Heights man is facing hate crime charges after being caught on camera urinating on a neighbor's house.
Man tries to rob 7-Eleven with knife, returns with gun
The Dearborn Heights Police Department has released video of a man who walked into a 7-Eleven and shot at the employee.
Dearborn Heights cop gets misdemeanor charge in crash that killed man
The Dearborn Heights police officer who crashed into a car in January that resulted in the death of the other driver, has been charged with a misdemeanor for the crash.
Driver crashes fleeing Dearborn Heights police; woman killed
A woman who was riding in the car was killed in the crash, and the male driver is in critical condition.
Bond denied for man charged with torture, murder of family
He arrived in court Thursday morning in an orange jumpsuit, and was bound and barefoot.
Man calls police saying he just shot his family; 4 children killed
When investigators arrived at the home in Dearborn Heights in the middle of the night, they say the man was waiting on the front porch for them.
4 children killed, mother in critical condition in Dearborn Heights
According to the Dearborn Heights Police, a 4 year-old-girl and a 6-year-old boy were found suffocated in a car, and a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old boy were found shot to death.
Science keeps kids going this summer at Dearborn Heights Montessori Center
FOX 2's Derek Kevra takes us to Dearborn Heights Montessori Center's summer camp.
Barricaded gunman situation ends in Dearborn Heights with 4 arrests
Four teenagers are in custody after holding police in Dearborn Heights at bay for several hours.
FOX 2 helps Dearborn cops track down suspect
A man lead Dearborn Heights Police on a high speed chase Thursday and eventually lost them. But then - Skyfox was there and helped police track down their man.