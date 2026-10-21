Dearborn woman who shot suspect who attacked boyfriend won't be charged

The Brief A woman who defended her boyfriend while being jumped will not be charged after shooting the suspect in the back. The woman will not be charged as there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she was not acting in self-defense or in defense.



No charges are being given to one woman who pulled out a gun and opened fire to protect her boyfriend inside a clothing store in Dearborn. And the whole situation was caught on camera.

Dearborn shooting caught on video

Big picture view:

The shooter, who has been a CPL holder for three decades, was arrested but three days later, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says she will not be charged, and the decision hinged in part on a video that captured the whole thing.

The shooting took place at White House Kicks off Ford Road near Oakman. The footage shows the woman's boyfriend walk in wearing a gray tracksuit, shaking hands with someone inside. Seconds later he was jumped.

That is when his girlfriend springs into action, pulling out a gun and shot three times, hitting the suspect in the back. He was hurt but is expected to be okay.

The woman will not be charged as there is not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she was not acting in self-defense or in defense.

A neighboring business spoke to FOX 2, weighing in on the chaos.

"I was worried if anyone was in the building, so I made sure all the tenants were fine," said Ahmed Elsharnoby with Elsharnoby and Associates. "We have multiple tenants in the building. We make sure everything is okay and there is no shot that came to our office even."

Sorry, we're closed

The other side:

Since this all happened, the City of Dearborn shut the business down, saying they do not have a valid business license. FOX 2 attempted to talk to the business owners who did not want to speak to us.

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