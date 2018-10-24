Chiefs Cooking For Kids Nov. 16
Some of the finest top brass from local law enforcement and fire departments will be in a cook-off competition to raise money for area youth.

Visiting the Ford Rouge Factory
With its eye-popping visuals, laser lights and heart-pumping soundtrack, you can't help but feel immersed when you watch the dramatic interpretation of how the Ford F150 is made during your tour at the River Rouge factory.