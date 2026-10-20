Detroit activists call for Chief Todd Bettison's removal amid Mayoral controversy

The Brief Detroit activist Jahdante Smith said his cellphone was confiscated in front of his son by Detroit police after he posted pictures on social media of Mayor Sheffield and a former partner who has an alleged criminal past. Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison says the investigation into Smith has nothing to do with the pictures but instead has a citizen complaint against the activist.



Two new conferences took place Tuesday to call for greater accountability and transparency from Detroit police. In fact, in both events, there was a call to fire members of the city's police department and that included the chief.

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A group of activists is calling for Detroit's top cop to step down. Detroit activist Jahdante Smith said his cellphone was confiscated in front of his son by Detroit police after he posted pictures on social media of Mayor Mary Sheffield and a former romantic partner, Marvin Walker, who has an alleged criminal past.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison says the investigation into Smith has nothing to do with the pictures but instead has a citizen complaint against the activist. However, as the Office of Inspector General investigates the police department's action, the activists say it is time for the chief to resign.

"To literally have his officers shake me in my son, 7-year-old down it’s unimaginable," said Smith. "Similar to Trump raiding Ilhan Omar's house. It’s the same thing as my phone being taken and a month's worth of my data being taken."

We call for the removal and the firing of Todd Bettison immediately because he disobeyed orders," said Demeeko Williams. "No one told him to do that."

They are also calling for transparency from the mayor's office regarding the alleged contracts Marvin Walker once received because of his alleged ties with Sheffield.

"Let’s revert the attention back to Marvin Walker and Brian McKinney of Gyonga Construction," said Williams. "There have been illegal activities that warrant an ethics investigation, as it is the office of Inspector General. We’re calling for an independent investigation as it goes through the FBI. We’re calling for an investigation as to what happened to Jahdante already investigating Todd Bettison right now."

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to the mayor's office, and they say they do not comment on pending litigation and will speak through its own filing with the court. The police department did not provide a comment.

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