Michigans Most Wanted, Two killed in car on I-94 freeway
The mother of Dominique Brown join Fox 2 hoping to find answers to who's responsible.
Still no answers after aspiring young nurse from Detroit killed in her own driveway
An aspiring young nurse was shot and killed in her own driveway. Several months later her killer is still on the loose.
Former Detroit officer gets probation, anger management after gas station assault
Today a former police officer convicted of using excessive force at a Detroit gas station was sentenced.
Young man critically injured when shot by Detroit police officer
A young man was critically injured in a shooting late Monday night involving a Detroit Police officer.
Marijuana growers vindication after operation proven legal; charges dropped
Two months ago, the authorities raided what they believed was a multi-million dollar, illegal marijuana grow operation in Detroit.
Showdown in Motown Bike and Car Show July 14
There will be a showdown in Motown this weekend.
Two arrested, possibly related to string of smash-and-grabs
Detroit Police say they have arrested two people who may be connected to a string of smash-and-grab robberies.
40 phone calls and 16 gunshots: man wanted for stalking ex-girlfriend
Detroit Police are asking for help locating a suspect who's accused of targeting his ex-girlfriend and shooting up her home.
Engaged couple shot to death at home on Detroit's west side
Detroit Police are searching for two masked gunmen after a man and a woman were found shot to death.
2 people shot, killed outside Detroit gas station
Detroit Police are investigating after two people were fatally shot outside of a gas station Thursday morning.
Detroit Police search for 5-year-old Kendall Moses
Detroit police are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy on Detroit's east side Wednesday morning.
Detroit police issue warnings about paintball shootings around city
Police are investigating and sending out warnings after multiple paintball shootings were reported around the city Wednesday night.
7-year-old boy critically hurt when bullet comes through bedroom window
Police are investigating after a young boy was critically injured when he was hit by a bullet inside his house late Thursday night.
Teen killed in shooting streamed live on Instagram
Detroit Police are investigating after a teen was fatally shot in what may have been an accident streamed on social media.
Police search for parents of children found at motel shooting scene
Detroit Police need your help to find the parents of two young children who were found alone in a motel early Tuesday morning after a shooting.
Girl, 8, hit when man starts 'randomly' shooting near gas station: police
Detroit Police are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was shot near a gas station Friday morning, but believe they have the suspect in custody at this time.
Off-duty officer, SMART bus involved in accident at 7 Mile and Woodward
Detroit police are investigating a serious accident Monday morning that involved an off duty officer and a SMART bus.