Attempt to scold car-prowling teens in Detroit ends in shooting, police say

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The Brief Detroit police are looking for three teenage-aged boys after a woman was shot in the chest Oct. 14 near Brush Street. The victim and her husband investigated a car alarm, spotted the three young males who had been checking door handles, and followed them in a car. When the woman pulled up to scold the group, one suspect pulled a gun from a backpack and fired into her car, hitting her through the windshield.



Detroit police are looking for three kids they say were involved in a shooting last week.

The shooting happened after a woman went after them in her car to "scold" them for checking car door handles, police said.

Shooting on Brush Street in Detroit

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 in the 6200 block of Brush Street, which is near the Edsel Ford Service Drive and Woodward Avenue.

A woman told police she and her husband heard a car alarm and looked outside and saw three boys. Police said the boys were seen checking car door handles in the area.

Police said the woman got in her car and began to follow the boys.

She eventually pulled alongside them and began scolding them, police said. That’s when one of the suspects pulled out a gun from a backpack and fired two shots at her car.

Police said the woman was shot in the chest and her windshield was hit.

What we don't know:

Police didn’t say how badly the woman was hurt.

What they're saying:

Police said they’re looking for three boys, who could be around 12-14 years old:

One was wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black Nike shoes, and a black face covering. The suspect was carrying a black backpack featuring red eyes and shark teeth.

The second had braided hair, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black athletic shoes, a black backpack, and a white face mask.

The third was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a colorful print, green pants, and black shoes. The suspect was wearing a black face covering and carrying a white backpack with a geometric pattern.

Police also released photos of the three suspects.

Detroit Police released photos of the three suspects they’re looking for.

Detroit Police released photos of the three suspects they’re looking for.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1340, or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.