Detroit firefighters rescue woman from apartment fire on city's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment fire by breaking down a door early Wednesday morning.
The backstory:
The multiple-unit fire broke out at a complex in the 17000 block of Plymouth Road sometime after midnight, according to Detroit Fire.
The victim was transported by medics to a local area hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition at this time.
Three Detroit Police Department officers sustained injuries of smoke inhalation.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and contained it to one unit.
Multiple people were evacuated from the apartment complex, and were cleared to return.
"We had to break down a door and handed her off to DPD, who brought her to the courtyard and EMS while our crews searched for more victims," said a Detroit Fire spokesperson.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Fire Department.