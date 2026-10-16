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Driver found shot inside crashed Mercedes dies on Detroit's west side

FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 16, 2026 6:21 AM EDT
Published October 16, 2026 6:21 AM EDT
Man found fatally wounded inside car on Detroit's west side
Man found fatally wounded inside car on Detroit's west side

Man found fatally wounded inside car on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after the scene of a crashed Mercedes led to the discovery of the driver fatally wounded Friday morning.  

What we know:

At 1:17 a.m. DPD responded to a crash in the 15000 block of Heyden near Outer Drive and Evergreen. 

Inside was a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died after medics rushed him to a nearby hospital. 

What we don't know:

There is no suspect information yet by Detroit police and the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

What you can do:

DPD requests anyone with information to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or Detroit Rewards TV.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit