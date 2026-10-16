Driver found shot inside crashed Mercedes dies on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating after the scene of a crashed Mercedes led to the discovery of the driver fatally wounded Friday morning.

What we know:

At 1:17 a.m. DPD responded to a crash in the 15000 block of Heyden near Outer Drive and Evergreen.

Inside was a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died after medics rushed him to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

There is no suspect information yet by Detroit police and the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

What you can do:

DPD requests anyone with information to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or Detroit Rewards TV.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.