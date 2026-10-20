The Brief Both U.S. Senate candidates will answer questions at the Detroit Economic Club on Tuesday. Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed are two weeks out from the 2026 midterm. The forum is not a debate. Instead, each candidate will answer questions separately.



Both U.S. Senate candidates are expected to attend the Detroit Economic Club's event held at the Masonic Temple on Tuesday.

Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed will take questions during the meeting.

U.S. Senate race in Michigan

The backstory:

The election is two weeks away and Michigan's U.S. Senate campaign is one of the biggest races in the country.

Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat is key to the balance of power in Congress. It's also consequential because it features a bitter contest between candidates with starkly different visions for which direction to govern.

Rogers ran unopposed on his way to scoring the Republican nomination in his second straight bid for the seat. El-Sayed won a tight race in the Democratic Primary over Haley Stevens, putting a progressive firebrand on the ticket.

Related article