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The Brief President Trump reportedly plans to meet with Abdul El-Sayed to discuss passing the senator-elect's "Medicare for All" plan. The potential meeting follows a viral social media pitch in which El-Sayed posted mock-ups of gold-colored "TrumpCare" insurance cards. Calling El-Sayed a "smart guy," Trump said he and Democrats could do "great things together."



President Donald Trump told The New York Post that he would meet with Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to discuss passing his "Medicare for All" plan.

The president made the remarks earlier this week reportedly in an exclusive interview with The Post .

Abdul El-Sayed’s "Trumpcare" pitch

The backstory:

Earlier this month, El-Sayed, who campaigned heavily on creating a single-payer Medicare for All proposal , posted mock-ups of a TrumpCare medical insurance card to social media – dangling the president’s name on the ambitious Democratic plan.

"Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave," El-Sayed wrote as a caption.

The gold-colored cards prominently featured Trump's name and signature.

In another social media post on Nov. 17, El-Sayed stood next to two framed photos — an AI image of Trump in the form of Jesus and a TrumpCare card mock-up — and again asked the president to consider the Medicare for All proposal.

Dig deeper:

Last weekend, Trump reposted El-Sayed’s TrumpCare proposal, though without any caption or context.

READ MORE: Trump reposts El-Sayed's 'TrumpCare' proposal

What they're saying:

"If the President is serious about meeting the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare in this country, I’m ready to work alongside leaders in the Senate like Senators Van Hollen, Sanders, Wyden, and Warren to deliver. President Trump, give me a call. I’m happy to chat," El-Sayed said when Fox asked for a response.

"If slapping Trump’s name on it and putting it in gold letters would get it through, then hell yes I’m for it," Sen. Elissa Slotkin, El-Sayed’s fellow Michigan Democrat, also said earlier this month.

Trump reportedly says they’ll meet

What we know:

The New York Post reported that it had spoken exclusively with the president earlier this week, and in that interview the president said he’d meet with El-Sayed to discuss passing the "Medicare for All" plan as "Trumpcare."

The president also reportedly said that he and Democrats could do "great things together," and that El-Sayed was "a smart guy."

What we don't know:

Trump didn’t offer details about where or when the meeting might take place.