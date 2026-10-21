Ferndale schools up police presence after threatening messages were found in restroom

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The Brief Police will be at Ferndale Middle and High Schools after a threatening message was discovered in the restroom. The school says an investigation is ongoing as police are working to identify the person responsible.



Students going to class at Ferndale Middle and High Schools may see some increased police presence after school officials say they discovered a threatening message in the restroom.

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The message was found in a restroom at Ferndale Middle School.

The school says an investigation is ongoing as police are working to identify the person responsible.

Additional safety measures will be in place for students, including increased police presence, school security and supervision.

Parents who may not feel comfortable taking their children to school can call the attendance line and the absence will be excused. Meanwhile, the school says they will not have any tests or major assignments during this time. Students will have time to make up any missed work.

What you can do:

Officials say people who hear or see anything concerning can report it to OK2SAY (855-565-2729, or text 652729). They are also asking people to avoid sharing rumors or screenshots online.

Counselors at both schools are available for students.

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