Otus Supply in Ferndale rolls out brunch menu
Otus Supply is a newer restaurant in Ferndale where food, music, drink and art all intersect.
Celebrity bartending at Dino's to raise funds for youth boxing program Oct. 19
This Friday, October 19, 2018, local celebs are gathering at Dino's in Ferndale to bartend for a special cause. They're raising money for the Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program.
OktoBEER Festival in Ferndale Oct. 5-7
OktoBEER Fest will be held in downtown Ferndale October 5-7, 2018.
Meet, Greet and Eat Meat even Sept. 30
Some of the best chefs in Michigan along with local farmers are celebrating the best meats in our state at an event this weekend.
Western Market celebrating 35 years
Western Market has been a destination for special, local and artisan foods and drinks for decades.
Python found slithering outside Ferndale car dealership
A python was discovered slithering around a car dealership in Ferndale.
Virtual Mexican restaurant opening in Ferndale
Sin Paredes means "without walls" in Spanish, and it's a fitting name for the latest food venture in Ferndale.
Isle of Dogs biscuits from Maestros Dog
In director Wes Anderson's latest film Isle of Dogs, all dogs have been exiled to an island after an illness outbreak.
Valentine's ideas for the whole family
Valentine's Day can be fun for the whole family.
Burns Night celebration January 25
January 25 is the biggest night of the Scottish Year.
Fresh cuts for guys from Detroit Barbers
Detroit Barbers has two locations, one in Ferndale and the other in Corktown.
New Ferndale bar features ax throwing
A new bar in the metro area is offering something with a little edge -- ax throwing.
Celebrate National Pickle Day with this chicken recipe
National Pickle Day is Tuesday, November 14, 2017.
Le'Host The Hair Company's veteran benefit program
The owner of a specialty wig shop in Ferndale is something something special this Veterans Day.
Western Market's coconut curry jackfruit
Keri Winne and Steven Selvaggio from Western Market joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School on Meatless Monday to show us how to make a coconut curry jackfruit.
Health inspections show problems still lingering at Como's in Ferndale
A popular restaurant in Ferndale has had its license revoked over health code violations -- and it's not the first time.
Barks, Beers and BBQ fundraiser Aug. 27
A fundraiser to help homeless pets in the area is this weekend at M-Brew in Ferndale.
'Love is Bigger' rally in Ferndale
Dozens of people from diverse backgrounds gathered at the United Methodist Church in Ferndale.
New items on the menu at Toast
The next time you eat at Toast, you'll find your old favorites on the menu as well as some new offerings.