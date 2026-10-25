Lions fan completes 313-mile run from Green Bay to Detroit to support wife's cancer fight

The Brief Cody DeLorenzo completed a 313-mile run from Green Bay to Ford Field on Saturday. The Flushing native made the journey in honor of his wife, Shannon, who was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. The effort raised more than $76,000 for cancer research and resources through Henry Ford Health's Game On Cancer initiative.



A Detroit Lions fan and ultramarathon runner completed a 313-mile journey Saturday after running from Green Bay to Ford Field with the game ball in honor of his wife’s fight against cancer.

Lions fan runs across the Midwest for the fight against cancer

Big picture view:

Cody DeLorenzo arrived at Ford Field on Saturday afternoon with the game ball ahead of the Lions' Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Flushing, Michigan, native made the journey to honor his wife’s breast cancer journey, raising more than $76,000 for cancer research and resources through Henry Ford Health’s Game On Cancer initiative.

DeLorenzo entered the mid-Michigan area Thursday, with his approach to metro Detroit beginning Friday.

He was welcomed at Ford Field by Lions mascot Roary, Lions cheerleaders, fans and staff members.

Dig deeper:

DeLorenzo’s wife, Shannon, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. Thanks to early detection, she was able to begin treatment with a plan in place and a future still ahead of her. Together, the couple is using their experience to help other patients and families navigate the challenges of cancer.

"The purpose of it is great, and it keeps us going," Shannon DeLorenzo said. "We get time together with family and friends, and it’s a reminder of our support system. That’s another reason we’re doing it. We want to support others the way I’ve been supported through my personal cancer journey."

What you can do:

For more information or to donate, visit gameballrun.com.

What's next:

The Lions (3-2) will take on the Packers (4-2) in Detroit on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE