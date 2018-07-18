Kids Kicking Cancer Golf Outing July 30
Kids Kicking Cancer founder Rabbi G continues to change the lives of children battling cancer.
Officer's son learns sports injury is actually rare cancer
For 18-year-old Noah Holloway, this summer was supposed to be about spending time on the lake with friends - but he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
Angels of Hope annual gala raises more than $100,000
Here at FOX 2, we try to keep you informed of all the charity events in the community. But what happens after the event, and where does the money go?
G-Bombs, the healthiest cancer-fighting foods
They're called G-bombs, and they're the top six cancer fighting foods.
Advice for those looking to quit smoking
Quitting smoking is one of the most common new year's resolutions.
The Great American Smokeout Nov. 16
An estimated 36 million Americans smoke cigarettes.
Dine to Donate at Granite City benefitting pediatric cancer patients
September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness month, and Beaumont has a number of events planned. One of them is Dine 2 Donate with Granite City on Sept. 25, where proceeds will benefit pediatric cancer patients.
Annual Wigs 4 Kids Gala Sept. 9
A charity that helps to lift the spirits of kids facing serious health issues is setting the stage for a magical evening.
Kids Kicking Cancer Celebrity Golf Outing July 31
Kids Kicking Cancer is a special program that helps give children with cancer a sense of control over their pain and a new hope through martial arts.
Doctor: McCain's tumor is a 'rare', 'tough diagnosis'
Sen. John McCain's diagnosis of brain cancer jolted the Senate where Republicans and Democrats offered prayers and words of encouragement for a six-term lawmaker with a war hero past.
Healing Power of Communication After Cancer Diagnosis
The power of metaphors is a lecture series that can help someone dealing with a cancer diagnosis.
College student's wig side hustle turns into thriving business after mother got cancer
What started as a side hustle in college for "the wig slayer" has turned into a thriving business for one Michigan 22-year-old.
Rich Fisher, former longtime Detroit TV anchor and reporter, has died
Former longtime Detroit TV anchor and reporter Rich Fisher has died.
Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers collect holiday toys for kids with cancer
Scott Lariche and Mickey Guisewhite join us to tell us more about all the toys they collected this holiday season.
Imerman's Angels providing one-on-one cancer support
Founder Jonny Imerman joins us on The Nine to tell us more about Imerman's Angels.
Women of all ethnicities needed for breast tissue samples
Katrina Studvent and Michele Cote, Ph.D join us on The Nine to tell us more about the breast tissue sample donation event.
Bands Together Against Cancer MusicFest Sept. 10
Event organizer Tim Harrison joins us with Carolyn Striho and Rio and the Rockabilly Revival to tell us more about the event.
7-year-old cancer survivor with sickle cell disease named Chief of the Day
After arriving at his first day on the job in a helicopter, Rodney met with members of the SWAT Team, the Bomb Squad, Detroit firefighters and Michigan State Police troopers.
#TeamLeah hopes to raise money for toddler's second cancer fight
In just two years, Leah is in her second cancer fight. Now, friends of the family are fighting to help the family.
Does vaping cause cancer?
Dr. Robert DiPilla joins us on the Nine to talk about the dangers of vaping and ways to prevent oral cancer.