Lions fan runs from Green Bay to Detroit with game ball in honor of wife's cancer journey

The Brief A Lions fan is running from Wisconsin to Michigan for the fight against breast cancer. Cody Delorenzo is running from Green Bay to Detroit with the game ball in honor of his wife's breast cancer journey. Cody entered Mid-Michigan on Thursday.



A Detroit Lions fan is running 313 miles from Green Bay to Ford Field with the game ball in honor of his wife's fight against cancer.

Lions fan runs across the Midwest for the fight against cancer

Big picture view:

The Lions take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at home after coming off of a bye week. This follows their victory against the Arizona Cardinals, giving them a 3-2 record going into Week 7.

Meanwhile, Lions fan Cody Delorenzo is running from Green Bay to Detroit with the game ball in honor of his wife's breast cancer journey. The movement is raising money for cancer research and resources through Henry Ford Health's Game On Cancer Initiative.

"The purpose of it is great, and it keeps us going," said Shannon DeLorenzo. "We get time together with family and friends, and it’s a reminder of our support system. That’s another reason we’re doing it. We want to support others the way I’ve been supported through my personal cancer journey."

Where is Cody Delorenzo now?

What's next:

Cody entered the Mid-Michigan area on Thursday. His approach to Metro Detroit will be on Friday morning.

The 3-2 Lions take on the 4-2 Packers in Detroit on Sunday with kickoff at 4:25 p.m.

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