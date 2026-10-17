Man found with gunshot wound in Westland shopping mall parking lot

A 21-year-old Inkster man was shot just before 7 p.m. Oct. 16 in the parking lot at the Wayne Road Plaza.

Police were called to the area after gunshots were reported. When they arrived, they found the Inkster man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be random, and that there is no apparent threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.