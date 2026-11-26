Woman killed after being struck while waiting for tow truck on I-75
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman died after a driver struck her while she was waiting for a tow truck on southbound Interstate 75 early Thanksgiving morning, Michigan State Police said.
Thanksgiving morning crash
The backstory:
Troopers were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash near Michigan Avenue in Detroit.
What we know:
An investigation revealed that a 29-year-old woman was on the right shoulder with her disabled vehicle, waiting for a tow truck, when another vehicle struck her and her car.
Authorities said the woman suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 24-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
Police are investigating whether impairment was a factor in the crash.
Interstate closes for several hours
Local perspective:
Southbound I-75 was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.
What they're saying:
"As we begin the Thanksgiving holiday, we want to remind motorists that the decisions you make behind the wheel can have devastating consequences," state police said. "Please drive sober, remain attentive, and move over when approaching disabled vehicles."
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation.
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The Source: Information for this story came from Michigan State Police.