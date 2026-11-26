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The Brief A 29-year-old woman was fatally struck while standing near her disabled vehicle on the right shoulder of southbound I-75. Southbound I-75 was closed for several hours during the investigation. Michigan State Police are investigating whether impairment was a factor in the crash.



A woman died after a driver struck her while she was waiting for a tow truck on southbound Interstate 75 early Thanksgiving morning, Michigan State Police said.

Thanksgiving morning crash

The backstory:

Troopers were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash near Michigan Avenue in Detroit.

What we know:

An investigation revealed that a 29-year-old woman was on the right shoulder with her disabled vehicle, waiting for a tow truck, when another vehicle struck her and her car.

Authorities said the woman suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 24-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

Interstate closes for several hours

Local perspective:

Southbound I-75 was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.

What they're saying:

"As we begin the Thanksgiving holiday, we want to remind motorists that the decisions you make behind the wheel can have devastating consequences," state police said. "Please drive sober, remain attentive, and move over when approaching disabled vehicles."

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.

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