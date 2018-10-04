Sgt. fired after death in Westland jail; two paramedics also charged
A police sergeant in the Westland Police Department has been fired for his actions that authorities say ultimately led to the death of an inmate last December.
Protesters call for officer's termination after man tasered while holding baby in Westland
A crowd came out Friday to the Westland Police Department in protest after video surfaced earlier this week showing an officer tasing a man while he was holding his baby.
31st Annual Mud Day at Nankin Mills
FOX 2's Josh Landon takes us to annual Mud Day at Nankin Mills Park in Westland.
Woman hit, seriously injured by driver in Westland
A woman is in serious condition after being hit by a car in Westland.
33rd Annual Marshmallow Drop in Trenton, Westland April 14
FOX 2's Hannah Saunders takes us to the annual marshmallow drops in Trenton and Westland.
Man wanted for swiping cash left on table at Westland Buffalo Wild Wings
Westland Police is asking for the public's help identifying a man seen swiping cash left on a table at a Buffalo Wild Wings.
2 men fatally shot in Westland
Police believe the shooting was related to drugs.
'Ditto': Michigan family concedes to next-door light display
Her 4-hour project turned out to be a big hit!
Women identified, arrested after Westland store owner assaulted
A witness in the parking lot captured the assault on his cell phone and was able to record the license plate of the U-Haul, which he turned over to police.