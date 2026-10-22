Michigan State Police release traffic crackdown results from I-75, I-96, I-275

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The Brief Michigan State Police conducted a traffic enforcement operation on three Wayne County freeways Tuesday. MSP focused on I-96, I-75 and I-275 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. About 104 traffic stops were conducted with the highest speed being 98 miles per hour.



Michigan State Police released traffic enforcement numbers from this weekâ€™s crackdown across three freeways on Thursday morning.

The backstory:

MSP's traffic enforcement operation took place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday with Metro South Post troopers and motor carrier officers, according to a post from Michigan State Police Second District on X, formerly Twitter.

The initiative focused on I-75 from Taylor to Woodhaven, I-96 from Redford to Livonia and I-275 in Romulus.

By the numbers:

MSP conducted 104 traffic stops with 62 tickets issued and 44 verbal warnings.

The highest speed recorded was 98 miles per hour, while no crashes took place in the targeted areas during the operation.

The enforcement numbers were:

Twelve hands-free violations

Four following too closely violations

Sixteen speeding violations

Two arrests.

What they're saying:

"We arenâ€™t just responding to crashes. Weâ€™re proactively working to prevent them," said the MSP post, "By focusing on speeding, distracted driving, and following too closely, we aim to change dangerous driving habits and reduce preventable crashes."

According to Michigan State Police, drivers will see similar operations conducted to keep state highways safe.

The Source: Information for this report is from the MSP 2nd District X account, formerly Twitter.

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