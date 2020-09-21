18-year-old charged with 19 felonies for Northern Michigan kidnapping, rape
Michigan State Police arrested a man for the rape and kidnapping of a woman in July in northern Michigan.
I-75 closed Friday morning after driver rolls car, ejected 40 yards, killed
Michigan State Police are investigating a rollover fatal accident where a man was ejected 40 yards from his car when it rolled over.
White detective sues MSP, claiming gender, sexual orientation, racism
The Michigan State Police is being sued by a white officer, claiming she's passed over for promotions for being white, gay, and a woman.
MSP: driver reached between legs, resisted arrest, pepper-sprayed; gun found under driver's seat
Michigan State Police said a man who was stopped in a stolen car was pepper-sprayed after he reached between his legs during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Police said they found a gun under the driver's seat when he was arrested.