Mother and baby jumped and beaten in Detroit allegedly by the family of the father

The Brief A mother and her baby are in the hospital after being beaten by three women. Taylor and her newborn baby boy, who is only 4 weeks old, were ambushed and attacked by who she says were family members of the child's father. Detroit police are preparing the case to hand over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for charges.



A mother and her baby were hospitalized Thursday night after she says she was attacked by three women in Detroit.

Mother and baby beaten in Detroit

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The mother, who will go by Taylor, would like to share her story but told FOX 2 she wishes to stay anonymous.

Taylor and her newborn baby boy, who is only 4 weeks old, were ambushed and attacked by who she says were family members of the child's father.

"Came out and started jumping me, and it was three verse one," she said. "It doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter what I said to anyone did it don’t matter this what happened to be my son? We didn’t deserve this."

Taylor explained she was lured to a home on Detroit's west side after the suspects said they wanted to see the newborn baby.

"As I’m handing her my car seat, she starts to kind of like snatch it out of my hand," she said.

At some point, the baby was tossed from a stroller onto the ground, smashing his face, leaving him with a swollen eye and bruising. Taylor would then take a ten-minute beating by the group of suspects.



"I was just feeling blows on every part of my body," she said. "I have not all over my forehead. I have two swollen eyes. This one was shut."

What's next:

Detroit police are preparing the case to hand over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for charges.



"Whatever happens to you, I hope they show no mercy," she said.

Sources tell FOX 2 they are expecting to wrap up their investigation very soon as it looks like Detroit police will be seeking charges against all three of the attackers.

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