Oak Park man charged with fatally shooting girl, wounding man

The Brief Jarek Sneed, 18, of Oak Park, was charged with murder for allegedly killing 16-year-old Kalyah Embery and wounding a 19-year-old man. Police arrested Sneed on Oct. 14. He was arraigned on Saturday and denied bond.



An 18-year-old Oak Park man is facing murder charges in connection with a shooting that killed a teenage girl and wounded a 19-year-old man.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Jarek Sneed with first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, and other weapons-related crimes.

Detroit fatal shooting

The backstory:

Detroit police allege Sneed fatally shot 16-year-old Kalyah Embery on Oct. 13.

He is also accused of shooting a 19-year-old man, although the wounds he sustained were not fatal.

What they're saying:

In a written statement posted to social media, Detroit police said they arrested Sneed on Oct. 14.

"Officers from the Detroit Police Department responded to the 4700 block of Chalmers St for a shooting. Detroit Police Department homicide investigators responded and began to speak with witnesses and process the scene. Homicide investigators followed leads and tips which led to the identification of a suspect and suspect vehicle. On October 14, 2026, Jarek Sneed was arrested for the fatal shooting of Ms. Embery."

According to police, Sneed was arraigned on Saturday and was denied bond.