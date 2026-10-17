One shot while shopping at Dearborn business

Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, a fight broke out at a business in the area of Ford Road and Oakman Boulevard, that resulted in one person being shot.

Police didn't identify the shooter or the victim immediately.

Officers said that several people were inside an unnamed business Saturday evening when a fight broke out. During the fight, one person pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots.

The victim was shot at least once, and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said they have the shooter in custody and there is no threat to the public.