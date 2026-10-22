Person in custody after teen killed in Monroe mobile home fire, others stabbed

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The Brief A person is in custody after a deadly fire and stabbing at a mobile home in Monroe last weekend. A 15-year-old student at Monroe High School, Trenton Grant, was killed. A family member told FOX 2’s Dave Spencer the person in custody is an older brother.



The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a person is in custody after a 15-year-old died in a mobile home fire and others were found stabbed.

Monroe stabbing, mobile home fire

The backstory:

On Saturday, Oct. 17, police were called to a mobile home in Monroe, where they found one person dead and several others injured inside the burning home.

Police said those who were hurt had been stabbed.

The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on Raintree Boulevard.

READ MORE: 15-year-old student found dead, others injured in burning mobile home in Monroe

What we know:

Police later identified the victim as Trenton Joseph Grant, a 15-year-old sophomore student at Monroe High School.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t given information about the other people who were injured, or how the fire may have started.

The prosecutor’s office said it’s not releasing the suspect’s name until he or she is arraigned. It’s unclear when the arraignment will be, or what the suspect will be charged with.

Dig deeper:

A family member of Grant told FOX 2’s Dave Spencer that the person in custody is one of their own, and is an older brother of Grant.

We’re told he’s being held in a hospital.

The family shared their dad died several years ago and that the brother had stepped up and stayed at home. His mental health had deteriorated in the last week or so, the family said.

Meanwhile:

A memorial for Grant has been growing outside of the home, with balloons and flowers.

What's next:

The prosecutor’s office said the offender's name will be released following formal arraignment in the Monroe County 1st District Court.