Barricade situation on Detroit's west side leads to deadly police shooting

The Brief One man is dead after a police shooting Tuesday afternoon. The situation has been going on for hours. Officers would then breach the home, where the man would exit the backdoor with a lot of guns on his person.



One man is dead after a police shooting on Detroit's west side during a barricade situation.

Intense barricade situation leads to police shooting

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Detroit police say on Tuesday just before 10 a.m., officers were called to a grocery store where a man in his 50s got into a fight with a worker and a manager. Police say the man sicced his pit-bull on the workers while also holding a gun.

The man would then leave before police arrived.

Eventually, police would find the man's home on the 18400 block of Griggs at the house down the street. While investigating a car parked at the house, police say they heard a gun being racked with the man entering the home.

Detroit police, alongside State Police and the FBI, formed a perimeter around the scene. They say they notified the mental health department and the SWAT team.

Officers would then breach the home, where the man would exit the backdoor with a lot of guns on his person. He would enter and exit a few times until he picked up an assault rifle and pointed it at police. Officers would fire at him, with the man returning fire. He would eventually be shot dead.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the man was possibly having a mental health crisis.

The store clerks only suffered minor injuries from the dog attack. Meanwhile, the dog is still inside the home.

An investigation is ongoing.

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