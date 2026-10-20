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Police chase leads to serious crash in Dearborn Heights

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Car crashes
Published October 20, 2026 11:18 PM EDT
Published October 20, 2026 11:18 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A crash led to one person being hospitalized after a police chase in Dearborn Heights.
    • As of 11 p.m., it is unknown which police department launched the initial chase. 

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A police chase in Dearborn Heights led to a serious crash at an intersection, leaving the driver in critical condition. 

What we know:

Earlier on Tuesday night, a serious crash on Inkster and Warren Roads left one person in critical condition and FOX 2 learned this was all the result of a police chase. As of 11 p.m., it is unknown which police department launched the initial chase. 

Meanwhile, the road is clear and open back up.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led to the police chase or if anyone else was involved in the crash.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from police sources for details in this report.

Car crashesCrime and Public SafetyDearborn Heights