Police chase leads to serious crash in Dearborn Heights

The Brief A crash led to one person being hospitalized after a police chase in Dearborn Heights. As of 11 p.m., it is unknown which police department launched the initial chase.



A police chase in Dearborn Heights led to a serious crash at an intersection, leaving the driver in critical condition.

What we know:

Earlier on Tuesday night, a serious crash on Inkster and Warren Roads left one person in critical condition and FOX 2 learned this was all the result of a police chase. As of 11 p.m., it is unknown which police department launched the initial chase.

Meanwhile, the road is clear and open back up.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led to the police chase or if anyone else was involved in the crash.