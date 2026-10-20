Police chase leads to serious crash in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A police chase in Dearborn Heights led to a serious crash at an intersection, leaving the driver in critical condition.
What we know:
Earlier on Tuesday night, a serious crash on Inkster and Warren Roads left one person in critical condition and FOX 2 learned this was all the result of a police chase. As of 11 p.m., it is unknown which police department launched the initial chase.
Meanwhile, the road is clear and open back up.
What we don't know:
It is unknown what led to the police chase or if anyone else was involved in the crash.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from police sources for details in this report.