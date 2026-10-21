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Police: Dearborn Heights crash after pursuit sparked by street racing

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 21, 2026 12:29 PM EDT
Published October 21, 2026 12:29 PM EDT
Driver critical after police chase and crash in Dearborn Heights
Driver critical after police chase and crash in Dearborn Heights

Driver critical after police chase and crash in Dearborn Heights

It is unknown what led to the police chase or if anyone else was involved in the crash.

The Brief

    • A street racing suspect crashed in Dearborn Heights after a brief pursuit Tuesday night.
    • The crash took place at Inkster and Warren roads after police called off a chase.
    • The driver was injured but as of Wednesday afternoon, is no longer listed in critical condition.

FOX 2 - Dearborn Heights police say a street racing incident led to a crash and arrest of a suspect late Tuesday night.

The backstory:

The crash took place at Inkster and Warren roads leaving one person injured. 

Investigators said officers responded to reports of street racers, leading to a chase of a Corvette around 11 p.m. Tuesday. 

The pursuit was called off due to the high speeds and the driver of the Corvette eventually crashed. 

The driver was originally listed in critical condition, but they have improved. 

Sources told FOX 2 that the Corvette driver was known for speeding in the area and that police had received reports regarding them before.

The Source: Information for this report is from Dearborn Heights police. 

Crime and Public SafetyDearborn Heights