Police: Dearborn Heights crash after pursuit sparked by street racing

The Brief A street racing suspect crashed in Dearborn Heights after a brief pursuit Tuesday night. The crash took place at Inkster and Warren roads after police called off a chase. The driver was injured but as of Wednesday afternoon, is no longer listed in critical condition.



Dearborn Heights police say a street racing incident led to a crash and arrest of a suspect late Tuesday night.

The backstory:

The crash took place at Inkster and Warren roads leaving one person injured.

Investigators said officers responded to reports of street racers, leading to a chase of a Corvette around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The pursuit was called off due to the high speeds and the driver of the Corvette eventually crashed.

The driver was originally listed in critical condition, but they have improved.

Sources told FOX 2 that the Corvette driver was known for speeding in the area and that police had received reports regarding them before.