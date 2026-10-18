Police seek man in Mack Avenue fatal shooting

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One person was shot and killed in the early morning hours Oct. 17 on Mack Avenue in Detroit.

Police said they were called to the 15700 block of Mack at about 5:40 a.m., where they found a deceased person. The victim's name and gender are not being released at this time.

After a short investigation, they found a suspect on area security camera footage and are seeking Isaiah Devon Bursey, in possible connection to the crime. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

If anyone has any information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Bursey, call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-5260, or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.