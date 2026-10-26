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Shooting on Detroit's west side leaves one man dead as police investigate

By Brendan Vrabel
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 26, 2026 4:24 PM EDT
Published October 26, 2026 4:24 PM EDT

The Brief

    • One man is dead after a shooting in a neighborhood on Detroit's west side.
    • An investigation is ongoing. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Detroit's west side. 

Big picture view:

Detroit officials were called out to Livernois and Buena Avenues for a reported shooting just before 1:40 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, police say the man had died at the scene. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, Detroit Rewards TV or the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260

FOX 2 will update this report as we find more information.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit Police Department for details in this report.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit