Shooting on Detroit's west side leaves one man dead as police investigate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Detroit's west side.
Big picture view:
Detroit officials were called out to Livernois and Buena Avenues for a reported shooting just before 1:40 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, police say the man had died at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, Detroit Rewards TV or the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260
FOX 2 will update this report as we find more information.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit Police Department for details in this report.