Shooting on Detroit's west side leaves one man dead as police investigate

The Brief One man is dead after a shooting in a neighborhood on Detroit's west side. An investigation is ongoing.



Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Detroit's west side.

Big picture view:

Detroit officials were called out to Livernois and Buena Avenues for a reported shooting just before 1:40 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, police say the man had died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, Detroit Rewards TV or the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260

FOX 2 will update this report as we find more information.