Sign of the Beefcarver to close final location

October 25 will be the final time customers can pull up to Sign of the Beefcarver in Royal Oak and get a meal.



The restaurant owners announced this morning that after 70 years, they were closing, partly because of high prices, and having never fully recovered from losses taken during COVID-19.



"It is with very heavy hearts that we must inform you that we will be closing the last Sign of the Beefcarver restaurant on Sunday, October 25 after 70 years of continuous family-run operation," they wrote. "Due to extreme financial pressure from rising food costs, not the least of which is the historically high price of roast beef, our menu namesake, we can no longer sustain the losses that have resulted. Ever since the government mandated shutdown from Covid, and the devastation that caused for operating a restaurant and attracting customers, Beefcarver has struggled to survive. Between the excessive food costs and the added burdens of onerous government policies, we can no longer absorb the excessive costs of operating and still offer our customers a desirable value proposition. "