Southfield man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Dorset Avenue
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - One man is dead after a shooting in Southfield on Monday afternoon.
Big picture view:
On Oct. 19, Southfield police say they were called out to the 17000 block of Dorset Avenue on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
Officials say the suspect was identified as a 21-year-old man who has been arrested.
As of Monday evening, police say there are no additional threats to the public and an investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Southfield Police Department for details in this report.