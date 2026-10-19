Southfield man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Dorset Avenue

The Brief A man was found dead after a shooting in a Southfield neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 17000 block of Dorset Avenue. Officials say the suspect was identified as a 21-year-old man who has been arrested.



One man is dead after a shooting in Southfield on Monday afternoon.

Big picture view:

On Oct. 19, Southfield police say they were called out to the 17000 block of Dorset Avenue on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Officials say the suspect was identified as a 21-year-old man who has been arrested.

As of Monday evening, police say there are no additional threats to the public and an investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.