Expand / Collapse search

Southfield man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Dorset Avenue

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 19, 2026 10:01 PM EDT
Published October 19, 2026 10:01 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A man was found dead after a shooting in a Southfield neighborhood Monday afternoon. 
    • The shooting happened on the 17000 block of Dorset Avenue. 
    • Officials say the suspect was identified as a 21-year-old man who has been arrested. 

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - One man is dead after a shooting in Southfield on Monday afternoon.

Big picture view:

On Oct. 19, Southfield police say they were called out to the 17000 block of Dorset Avenue on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Officials say the suspect was identified as a 21-year-old man who has been arrested. 

As of Monday evening, police say there are no additional threats to the public and an investigation is ongoing. 

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Southfield Police Department for details in this report.

Crime and Public SafetySouthfield