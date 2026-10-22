Survey: 52% of Midwesterners lack rainy day funds
DETROIT - A recent survey shows that the majority of Midwesterners wouldn’t have enough money to cover their living expenses if they lost their job.
Pew Research Center surveyed a group of Americans this summer to learn more about their sense of financial security.
Pew provided Fox Television Stations with a more specific data set showing results for Midwest respondents.
Survey finds unstable finances for many in Midwest
No rainy day funds:
The survey results show that many in the Midwest feel their financial footing is unstable.
For instance, 52% of respondents said they don’t have rainy day funds set aside to cover three months of their living expenses.
According to Pew, that largely mirrors national results. 53% of respondents gave the same response in national polling.
Cutting out extras:
Per the survey, most Midwesterners are making efforts to cut down on their nonessential living costs.
In total, 67% of Midwestern respondents said that in the past year, they’ve cut back spending on extras such as eating out, streaming services or other entertainment costs.
In national polling, 70% of Americans said they made efforts to trim those same expenses.
Not enough income:
Per the Pew survey, 57% of Midwesterners say they do not have enough income to lead the kind of life they want.
For comparison, 60% of national respondents gave the same answer.
The Source: This story was written using data from a Pew Research Center survey. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.