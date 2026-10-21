Suspect in custody after Detroit motorist shot while following juveniles who tried breaking into car

article

The Brief One suspect is in custody and others involved in a shooting in Detroit last week have been identified. Police say three juveniles were trying to break into a vehicle when they were followed by a motorist. One of the suspects shot the motorist while they were scolding them.



Police say one person is in custody while the other suspects involved in a shooting in Detroit last week have been identified.

A gunman shot a motorist who had been following them after three suspects tried breaking into vehicles near Detroit's midtown. Detroit police said the suspects were juveniles no older than 14 years old.

Teen shoots driver in Detroit

The backstory:

Three juveniles are suspected of trying to break into a car in the 6200 block of Brush Street on Oct. 14 just after midnight when a vehicle alarm sounded.

After investigating the sound, the victim got in their vehicle and began scolding the suspects.

According to Detroit police, one of the suspects pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and shot twice into the victim's vehicle, hitting their windshield and the victim in the chest.

Photos of the suspect showed three masked teenagers.

The victim is expected to recover.

Detroit Police released photos of the three suspects they’re looking for.

What's next:

Any arrested in connection with the shooting will be arraigned in court. They have not been identified.