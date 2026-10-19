Three teens wanted by Detroit police in connection to shooting on Brush Street

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The Brief Detroit police say three teen suspects were allegedly checking the door handles of multiple vehicles on Oct. 14. Police say the caller then drove up next to the suspects on the 6200 block of Brush Street and began yelling at them, leading to one of the boys pulling out a semiautomatic handgun from a backpack and firing two shots.



Three teens are wanted by Detroit police in connection to a shooting that happened on Oct. 14.

Shooting on Brush Street in Detroit

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Detroit police say three teen suspects were allegedly checking the door handles of multiple vehicles on the 6000 block of Beaubien. When a car alarm went off, police say the caller and her husband went to investigate the noise when they saw the three boys. The caller then followed them in her vehicle.

Police say the caller then drove up next to the suspects on the 6200 block of Brush Street and began yelling at them, leading to one of the boys pulling out a semiautomatic handgun from a backpack and firing two shots in the direction of her car.

One round hit the car's windshield and the passenger compartment, striking the woman in the chest.

Suspect information from Detroit police

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Police released the details of each suspect:

Suspect 1: Black male, approximately 12–14 years of age, wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black Nike shoes, and a black face covering. The suspect was carrying a black backpack featuring red eyes and shark teeth.

Suspect 2: Black male, approximately 12–14 years of age, braided hair, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black athletic shoes, a black backpack, and a white face mask.

Suspect 3: Black male, approximately 13–14 years of age, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a colorful print, green pants, and black shoes. The suspect was wearing a black face covering and carrying a white backpack with a geometric pattern.

What you can do:

Detroit police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 313-596-1340, or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

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