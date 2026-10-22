Toledo chemical leak update: 57 people treated by hospitals, evacuation area reduced

The Brief The evacuation order continues in Toledo following a chemical leak late Tuesday night. Residents living in a quarter mile radius from the explosion and subsequent leak at MC Tank Terminal are still impacted. About 57 patients have been treated at Toledo area hospitals while the leak â although dissipated â continues at the site, officials say.



The evacuation zone in northern Toledo, where a chemical leak triggered a massive hazmat response, has been reduced Thursday.

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Toledo area hospitals treated 57 patients for symptoms related to the incident, with seven still being treated Thursday afternoon, and none are in serious condition, according to the city.

This morning the evacuation zone was reduced to a quarter of a mile, in an announcement made late this morning. Late last night, it was limited to a half of a mile.

Officials say the source of the leak was at MC Tank Terminal, 1266 Progress Avenue, where a chemical tank exploded containing glycidyl methacrylate on Tuesday night.

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There are 64 households in the evacuation zone. At its peak Wednesday, nearly 1,000 were impacted during a one square mile evacuation order.

Officials say the water is not contaminated. But those returning to their homes have been told to ventilate their residences by allowing outside air in, while turning heat or air conditioning on to cycle in the indoor air.

Residents also have to clean household surfaces and vehicle door handles and check food and drinking containers, throwing out food that may have been left out.

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Symptoms to Check For

Glycidyl methacrylate (GMA) can irritate the eyes, skin, and respiratory system and may cause skin sensitization. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department also has a symptom tracking hotline: 419-779-7089.

Eyes: Watering, burning, redness, or irritation

Breathing: Sore throat, coughing, chest discomfort, or shortness of breath.

Skin: Unexplained rashes, itching, or redness. â¢ Other: Headaches, dizziness, or nausea.

What is Glycidyl Methacrylate?

Glycidyl methacrylate is an industrial toxic chemical. It is abbreviated as GMA, and is described as an organic chemical compound with the molecular formula C7H10O3, according to PubChem, from the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

The chemical is used for construction and building materials like flooring, tile, sinks, bathtubs, mirrors, wall materials/drywall, wall-to-wall carpets, insulation, playground surfaces and includes semi-permanent fixtures such as faucets and light fixtures, it said.

The injured sheriff's deputy transported himself to a nearby hospital for treatment, said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

The Current Status

The tank is still releasing the chemical material, the city says, adding that crews have monitored the MC Tank Terminal site overnight into Thursday.

"The release has slowed significantly, and the tank temperature continues to decrease," said a statement from the city. "As tank pressure decreases, so does the explosion risk, and crews have begun preparing to enter as conditions improve. Today's goal is to transition site control back to the owner for cleanup."

What Does MC Tank Terminal Do?

On its website, it says that it specializes in liquid bulk chemical transportation and ISO container services. delivering and storing caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid and specialty blends using tractors and tank trailers.

It also deals with container services, providing storage, transport, maintenance, and ISO tank containers, which are steel cylinders used to keep and transport the chemical liquids in.