Toledo hazmat incident causes evacuations from chemical release

The Brief An ongoing chemical release in Toledo has caused a one-mile evacuation Wednesday morning. An additional shelter in place order has been issued for those within a three mile radius. The incident took place at the at Sterling Pipe and Tube, 1050 Progress Ave on the city's north side.



An active hazmat scene in Toledo has caused a one-mile evacuation for residents due to a chemical release early Wednesday morning.

Credit: Lucas County Emergency Management Agency Facebook

Big picture view:

Toledo Fire and Rescue are at the scene of a hazardous materials release at Sterling Pipe and Tube, 1050 Progress Ave near Enterprise Blvd in North Toledo.

Evacuation Ordered

Everyone living within a mile of Sterling Pipe and Tube are under evacuation orders. Officials have safe zones for evacuees at Meijer on Alexis Road and at Shoreland Elementary where the Red Cross is assisting.

Those who live outside of the evacuation zone, or anyone within three miles, should shelter in place as a precaution, officials say.

Source: Toledo Fire's Facebook page.

Dig deeper:

Sterling Pipe and Tube's website says it is a leading manufacturer of top-quality steel tubing, including rectangular steel tubing and exhaust tubing.

What they're saying:

"We ask everyone to remain calm, follow the directions of emergency personnel, and avoid the affected area to allow first responders to safely manage the incident," said a statement on the Toledo Fire and Rescue page.

The evacuation zone began as a half-mile but was doubled to a mile by the Lucas County Emergency Management Agency, because the chemical release is ongoing.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.