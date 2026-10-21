Warren barricade situation leads to police scene on Jackson Avenue

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The Brief Police say earlier on Wednesday, officers were called to the 8200 block of Jackson Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance. Officials say initial attempts to talk to the suspect at the door were unsuccessful. Police say information at the scene raised concerns for the woman's safety, which suggested she was still inside with the suspect.



Officers were on the scene in a Warren neighborhood for a barricade situation that started on Wednesday afternoon.

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Police say earlier on Wednesday, officers were called to the 8200 block of Jackson Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance. It happened amid reports that a woman had been assaulted inside.

Children were also inside the home.

Officials say initial attempts to talk to the suspect at the door were unsuccessful.

Police say information at the scene raised concerns for the woman's safety, which suggested she was still inside with the suspect.

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The victim was able to safely exit the residence without injury and police later learned that the suspect had left the scene prior to officials entering the home.

An investigation is ongoing.

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